Home Page
The Bert Middleton Page
|Welcome!
You are ablut to enter the world of Bert Middleton. As you can see I am into cars. If you look thru the pages you will see some of my cars. I also like the movies, baseball, football and just an evening in front of the fireplace. You can contact me at bmidd@yohoo.com. I hope you enjoy the site as i put it together myself. Just click the links on the left side to see my cars and other stuff. Enjoy.
MY 27 FORD AT THE FATHER DAY SHOW.
I have just finished my 1997 Lola indy car. It has taken me over 6 years to find all the parts to make it complete. It is painter RED that is Red without any other colurs added to it. The paint is by Dupont. Hope you enjoy.
